Bedridden woman killed by husband in Palakkad
Mail This Article
×
Palakkad: A 56-year-old woman was allegedly suffocated to death by her husband at their residence in Othalur, Thrithala, on Tuesday.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the deceased, Usha Nandini, had been bedridden for a long time due to illness. Her husband, Muraleedharan (57), reportedly suffocated her using a pillow unable to find a cure for her. The incident is believed to have occurred between 8.00 am and 10.15 am.
Muraleedharan has been booked under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and is currently in police custody. Thrithala Sub-Inspector Subash M said the inquest procedures are ongoing.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.