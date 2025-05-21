A group of workers under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme at Vazhoor panchayat are making seed balls for a mission. They carefully wrap fruit seeds with a mix of soil, compost, cow dung and turmeric. The seed balls shaped by these workers are part of an elaborate plan to create a bio-shield against invading wild animals. The block panchayat is producing 10,000 seed balls, which will be handed over to the forest department on International Biodiversity Day, May 22.

The mission is part of the Vithoonu 2025 project being implemented by the Forest department and Kerala Forest Research Institute.

From June to August, the balls will be deposited inside the forest areas as a long-term measure to restore natural food sources for wildlife.

The seeds of fruits such as jackfruit, mango, cashew and so on are shaped into balls to support the healthy growth of plants, to protect the seeds from drying out in the sun and from other environmental and biological threats. The other key objectives of this initiative are afforestation and restoration of degraded forest areas, improvement of biodiversity and natural habitats, ecological balance and combating climatic imbalance. Workers under the Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme have been trained by the environmentalists K Binu and Gopakumar Kangazha, ensuring that the process follows sustainable and effective methods.

A mixture is prepared by combining sifted, lump-free soil, organic fertiliser, and a small amount of cocopeat in equal proportions. Water is gradually added to the mixture to form a smooth dough-like consistency suitable for rolling into balls. Small balls are rolled from the mixture, with a hole in the centre of each ball, and seeds of different tree species are placed in it. The balls are left to dry in direct sunlight for at least 48 hours.

"Our block panchayat has been actively working on biodiversity conservation, aiming to preserve ecological heritage. Within the Vazhoor Block limits, names of many places are associated with names of trees, and in those areas, we are also planning to plant and protect tree species with such names," said Mukesh K Mani, president of Vazhoor Block Panchayat.