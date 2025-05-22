Thrissur: A month after a tribal youth died in an elephant attack, a 75-year-old woman was killed by a wild jumbo in Malakkappara. The incident occurred around 1 am on Thursday near the Tamil Nadu check post. The deceased is Mary.

The attack happened while she and her daughter were at home. Hearing the wild jumbo approaching, Mary ran out, fearing the animal would destroy the house. But the elephant chased her and fatally attacked her.

Mary's husband and her son, who works as a cook at the Malakkappara police station, were not home at the time of the attack.