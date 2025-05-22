Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the southwest monsoon rains will arrive in Kerala within the next two to three days.

The weather agency also predicted the likelihood of widespread rain in the state over the next five days, with isolated heavy showers likely between May 23 and 26. Meanwhile, orange and yellow alerts have been declared across several districts in Kerala from May 22 to May 25.

A low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Arabian Sea, off the north Karnataka-Goa coast, and is likely to intensify into a deep depression within the next 36 hours, the IMD said.

It also forecast the formation of another low-pressure area over the central-western and northern Bay of Bengal around May 27.