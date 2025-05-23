Iron roof collapses in Thrissur during heavy rains
Thrissur: A large iron roof from a building owned by the Thrissur Corporation collapsed onto the MO Road during heavy rains on Friday, disrupting traffic. A major disaster was averted as there were no pedestrians or vehicles on the road due to heavy downpour.
Meanwhile, strong winds accompanied by heavy rains caused widespread damage to crops in Erumapetty and nearby regions. More than 40 banana plants were uprooted in a garden near Bethlehem Nagar, close to St Mary’s Hospital.
The Erumapetty agricultural officer visited the area to assess the damage.
Trees fell and partially damaged houses in other parts of the district, including Mangad Vadakkumuri, Kadangode, Pannithadam, and Velur.
