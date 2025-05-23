Petrol pump worker injured after fuel nozzle hits him
A 75-year-old petrol pump worker was injured at Pulickal Fuel Station in Pudukad on Friday after being struck on the head by a fuel nozzle.
Devassy was collecting money from a customer when the car suddenly moved forward with the nozzle still in the fuel tank. As he rushed to detach it, he got entangled in the pipe. The nozzle dislodged and hit him on the head, knocking him to the ground.
He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur. CCTV footage captured the entire incident.
