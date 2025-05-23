The Suvarna Keralam Lottery draw results have been announced. The draw takes place every Friday at 2 PM. The first prize is Rs one crore. The second prize is Rs 30 lakh. The third prize is Rs 25 lakh. The cost of a lottery ticket is Rs 50.

SUVARNA KERALAM LOTTERY NO.SK-4th DRAW scheduled on 23/05/2025 at 2:00 PM, and held on:- 23/05/2025,3:00 PM

AT GORKY BHAVAN, NEAR BAKERY JUNCTION, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

1st Prize Rs: 10000000/-

1) RX 171439 (KOLLAM)

Cons Prize Rs: 5000/-

RN 171439 RO 171439 RP 171439 RR 171439 RS 171439

RT 171439 RU 171439 RV 171439 RW 171439 RY 171439

RZ 171439

2nd Prize Rs: 3000000/-

1) RV 850109 (ADIMALY)

3rd Prize Rs:2500000/-

1) RT 591249 (KOTTAYAM)

4th Prize Rs:1500000/-

1) RT 503204 (PALAKKAD)

5th Prize Rs :100000/-

1) RN 329304 (PATTAMBI)

2) RO 259502 (ERNAKULAM)

3) RP 654543 (IRINJALAKUDA)

4) RR 332669 (PATTAMBI)

5) RS 282924 (CHITTUR)

6) RT 545759 (IRINJALAKUDA)

7) RU 682175 (KANNUR)

8) RV 275567 (CHERTHALA)

9) RW 634890 (KOTTAYAM)

10) RX 318407 (PAYYANUR)

11) RY 775236 (KOTTAYAM)

12) RZ 719760 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

6th Prize-Rs:5000/-

1011 1226 1524 1526 2104

2436 3516 3775 4159 4443

5261 5519 5626 5684 5718

5735 7954 8578

7th Prize-Rs:1000/-

0105 0248 0793 0843 1264

1882 2111 2175 2359 2641

2766 3043 3472 4020 4567

4782 5226 5958 6287 6609

6826 7086 7438 7485 7663

7679 8859 9577 9678 9912

8th Prize-Rs :500/-

0028 0053 0165 0173 0447

0469 0598 0599 0612 0653

0726 0736 0859 0924 0938

0968 0997 1001 1145 1199

1229 1231 1377 1417 1500

1520 1563 1844 1926 2047

2383 2450 2488 2489 2563

2574 2588 2590 2902 2926

2983 2986 3264 3530 3577

3738 3865 4028 4290 4331

4438 4527 4854 4875 4890

4940 4993 5003 5016 5225

5297 5325 5431 5509 5633

5851 5870 5882 5932 6117

6152 6161 6627 6696 6733

6793 6798 6817 6835 7234

7424 7757 7805 7822 7838

8003 8054 8086 8295 8590

8598 8603 8699 8742 8800

8824 8926 8983 9002 9172

9227 9239 9267 9319 9323

9406 9836 9882

9th Prize-Rs :100/-

0005 0035 0231 0275 0294

0306 0339 0463 0585 0727

0737 0766 0791 0817 0900

0990 1038 1086 1092 1159

1211 1294 1335 1374 1418

1514 1741 1896 1929 2030

2044 2186 2283 2288 2291

2402 2477 2483 2562 2609

2705 2729 2750 2822 2846

3005 3021 3121 3181 3291

3296 3406 3452 3494 3526

3673 3727 3782 3786 3872

3913 3949 3951 3978 4023

4057 4061 4106 4227 4229

4370 4457 4483 4560 4591

4610 4615 4739 4744 4761

4778 4916 4951 4962 5019

5054 5064 5172 5234 5238

5332 5348 5408 5432 5512

5558 5625 5649 5662 5711

5846 5966 5985 5993 6060

6082 6184 6186 6306 6320

6362 6385 6404 6415 6447

6522 6577 6616 6631 6636

6685 6716 6801 6838 6841

6843 6921 6974 6997 7065

7072 7092 7130 7132 7161

7172 7316 7354 7386 7448

7501 7531 7552 7555 7628

7672 7674 7713 7813 7847

7850 7948 7985 8014 8113

8140 8189 8201 8229 8262

8276 8303 8351 8360 8423

8444 8452 8453 8457 8508

8564 8606 8762 8808 8884

8922 8942 8984 9001 9108

9223 9281 9308 9363 9388

9435 9481 9510 9565 9606

9620 9657 9666 9698 9702

9710 9862 9907

10th Prize-Rs :50/-

0000 0001 0051 0059 0068

0107 0153 0160 0246 0273

0285 0289 0347 0420 0426

0455 0473 0475 0487 0537

0606 0618 0630 0649 0682

0700 0721 0729 0754 0761

0969 0978 1042 1083 1110

1127 1137 1187 1218 1344

1416 1444 1446 1454 1620

1697 1731 1927 1968 2000

2058 2096 2140 2173 2251

2301 2323 2329 2357 2374

2425 2427 2468 2480 2539

2546 2604 2612 2637 2638

2665 2732 2774 2798 2815

2907 2916 2923 2954 2961

2966 3033 3109 3120 3172

3188 3207 3222 3271 3295

3322 3344 3367 3449 3665

3710 3713 3841 3939 3987

4003 4014 4083 4249 4270

4421 4427 4435 4447 4468

4478 4497 4509 4530 4551

4748 4833 5028 5043 5082

5098 5110 5125 5209 5216

5233 5263 5266 5267 5314

5361 5366 5378 5384 5436

5488 5606 5627 5641 5780

5817 5834 5868 5885 5896

5944 5953 5963 5974 5986

6047 6051 6076 6121 6191

6198 6217 6315 6350 6365

6382 6396 6433 6462 6569

6580 6581 6617 6700 6832

6859 6872 6895 6896 6927

7000 7026 7061 7070 7079

7164 7168 7169 7201 7231

7266 7276 7320 7344 7347

7348 7385 7423 7504 7505

7542 7596 7662 7728 7814

7845 7896 7919 7972 8098

8169 8192 8236 8286 8310

8322 8374 8404 8424 8428

8464 8472 8489 8502 8514

8519 8534 8554 8575 8650

8663 8702 8747 8892 8919

8930 9043 9109 9181 9185

9213 9228 9257 9402 9426

9443 9514 9663 9677 9685

9808 9820 9880 9881 9898

9938 9975

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 90 days.