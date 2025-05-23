Even as the monsoon gathers strength, trees standing precariously on the sides of Thamarasseri pass continue to pose a serious threat to vehicles and people travelling along the highway. Trees and branches frequently fall, causing regular traffic disruptions on the ghat road.

Delayed action to remove dangerous trees has been worrisome for commuters along the route. Recently, on the eighth curve, dry branches fell in front of a car. A tree with dry branches about to fall near the ninth curve was cut down when it was brought to the attention of volunteers and the Forest Department.

Photo: Manorama

About sixty trees, dry, leaning, and with exposed roots, posing a threat to travellers, were reported for felling last month by the officials. However, their valuation is yet to be done. After valuation, the trees will be removed through a tender process.

Traffic along the road is frequently disrupted by tree branches falling over it, rocks sliding down, and other obstructions. Often, when trees fall, the surrounding soil and rocks also fall onto the road, resulting in long traffic snarls. Recently, a biker died after being hit by a boulder that rolled down the hill. Regular travellers who access the route have sought action from the forest department to remove dangerously positioned trees and rocks to ensure safety.

Photo: Manorama

The Thamarasseri Churam or Thamarasseri pass, a 14-kilometre long mountain pass on National Highway 766 with nine hairpin bends, is famed for its scenic beauty but is now under constant threat of landslides, especially during rainy season.