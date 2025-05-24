The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Lottery KR-707 draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday.

The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹50 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh. Each Karunya lottery ticket is priced at ₹50.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr - KO 671411 - Kannur

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹50 lakh

KY 108014 - Chittur

Third prize: ₹5 lakh

KU 464857 - Guruvayoor

Fourth prize: ₹1 lakh for 12 people

KN 802412, KO 419472, KR 644985, KS 493679, KU 349038, KV 621690, KX 309460, KY 605072, KP 133825,

KT 375997, KW 851280, KZ 854152

Fifth prize: ₹5,000 for 18 people

1521, 1588, 2825, 3453, 3533, 3573, 3588, 4329, 4538, 6380, 6421, 6457, 6714, 7162, 8769, 8876, 8890, 9765

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 for 24 people

1145, 1179, 1288, 2154, 2783, 2882, 2992, 3252, 3689, 4175, 4625, 4786, 5779, 6002, 6023, 7077, 7888, 7903, 8633, 8842, 8921, 8939, 9464, 9508

Seventh prize: ₹500 for 126 people

0066, 0369, 0481, 0765, 0825, 0836, 0970, 1099, 1172, 1213, 1299, 1429, 1580, 1609, 1700, 1920, 2092, 2168, 2315, 2366, 2439, 2452, 2596, 2752, 2827, 2906, 2936, 2943, 2962, 3112, 3404, 3497, 3504, 3517, 3565, 3604, 3622, 3905, 4146, 4213, 4290, 4335, 4483, 4500, 4581, 4687, 4827, 4859, 4899, 4907, 4983, 5019, 5025, 5063, 5169, 5271, 5283, 5358, 5373, 5392, 5437, 5451, 5503, 5564, 5727, 5809, 5979, 6028, 6069, 6147, 6162, 6330, 6361, 6482, 6547, 6582, 6657, 6747, 6748, 6812, 6815, 6844, 6960, 7068, 7151, 7195, 7315, 7328, 7374, 7729, 7747, 7761, 7763, 7877, 7913, 7928, 7933, 7966, 8067, 8249, 8321, 8425, 8466, 8631, 8640, 8704, 8852, 8917, 8982, 9048, 9098, 9188, 9213, 9243, 9263, 9395, 9531, 9533, 9615, 9623, 9662, 9725, 9753, 9801, 9883, 9954

Eighth prize: ₹100 for 180 people

0007, 0013, 0019, 0037, 0118, 0130, 0525, 0552, 0840, 0868, 0928, 1056, 1480, 1594, 1774, 1849, 2037, 2230, 2301, 2357, 2468, 2521, 2522, 2642, 2674, 2684, 2844, 3005, 3029, 3040, 3071, 3143, 3351, 3378, 3625, 3748, 3938, 3939, 3981, 4098, 4109, 4115, 4198, 4401, 4607, 4608, 4929, 5279, 5555, 5617, 5842, 5906, 5924, 6094, 6180, 6181, 6341, 6465, 6500, 6502, 6559, 6669, 6956, 7083, 7228, 7266, 7331, 7333, 7397, 7421, 7441, 7472, 7476, 7563, 7680, 7790, 8026, 8040, 8102, 8120, 8145, 8147, 8153, 8208, 8266, 8282, 8371, 8482, 8517, 8600, 8650, 8759, 8920, 9018, 9126, 9426, 9461, 9717, 9766, 9879, 9962

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.