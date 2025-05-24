Thiruvananthapuram: K-FON has disconnected internet connectivity to government offices and schools that defaulted on clearing a year's dues. The government-run internet service provider snapped the connection even as schools were set to reopen in 10 days, after the summer vacation.

Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) is the state government's public-funded initiative providing high-speed internet connectivity. K-FON stated that its automated system disconnected the internet connections of defaulters automatically. It added that the connections would be reinstated if the subscribers filed applications, promising to clear the dues within 10 days. However, the condition to restore connections, made several institutions reluctant to submit applications, even while requesting internet restoration.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to K-FON statistics, the service provider has issued more than a lakh connections since June 2023. Of the total subscribers, 30,438 are government institutions and schools, and among them, 23,082 are currently in use. Schools alone have more than 10,000 connections. Until March 2025, K-FON had sent bills for dues amounting ₹33.5 crore to various government departments. However, it received less than ₹1 crore. The internet connections of more than 1,000 institutions have been snapped. Since the connections were provided at different periods, the internet links were not disconnected simultaneously.