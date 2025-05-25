Pathanamthitta: Sasidharan Pillai, the 55-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who was brutally assaulted by his male home nurse, died on Sunday. He was under treatment in a hospital after the attack.

Vishnu, the male nurse, attacked Pillai at his residence in Thatta near Kodumon on April 23. He was arrested three days later and was charged under Section 118 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons) of the BNS.

CCTV visuals of the brutal assault had surfaced on news channels after the victim’s wife filed a complaint with the police. In the visuals, Vishnu was seen dragging a naked Pillai. The footage also showed the victim’s head hitting the bottom step of a nearby staircase as he was being dragged on the floor from one room to another.

According to the complaint filed by Pillai’s wife, the accused brutally assaulted her husband using a stick and a belt and dragged him on the floor, causing serious injuries to his face, head, and back.

ADVERTISEMENT

The neighbours said that the home nurse initially told everyone that the victim had fallen and sustained the injuries. However, doctors suspected otherwise, and the footage from the CCTV camera inside the house was subsequently examined.

In the complaint, the victim’s wife alleged that the accused was unhappy with the instructions given to him to properly look after her husband and return home quickly after going out.