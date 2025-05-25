The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi Lottery SM-4 draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday.

The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹75 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹25 lakh. Each Karunya lottery ticket is priced at ₹50.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – MP 245048 - Ernakulam

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹75 lakh – MP 733386 - Palakkad

Third prize: ₹25 lakh – MY 421423 - Alappuzha

Fourth prize: ₹1 lakh for 12 people

MN 880989, MO 659984, MR 860233, MS 510304, MU 187970, MV 163134, MX 269800, MY 214024, 40006, MP 895369, MT 593147, MW 343308, MZ 295172

Fifth prize: ₹5,000 for 18 people

0278, 1034, 1380, 1888, 2178, 3937, 4535, 4574, 6355, 7002, 7283, 7656, 7686, 7750, 8288, 8311, 8597, 8886

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 for 30 people

0892, 1158, 1710, 2107, 2309, 2635, 3178, 3272, 3428, 3658, 3920, 4689, 5054, 5832, 5993, 6098, 6388, 6517, 7797, 8022, 8335, 8516, 8747, 8903, 8923, 9190, 9404, 9514, 9653, 9779

Seventh prize: ₹500 for 102 people

0007, 0075, 0082, 0205, 0211, 0377, 0434, 0456, 0571, 0577, 0879, 0896, 1128, 1147, 1173, 1256, 1270, 1413, 1445, 1717, 1785, 1819, 2260, 2328, 2376, 2508, 2515, 2700, 2704, 2798, 2830, 2914, 2984, 3101, 3217, 3220, 3356, 3500, 3960, 4001, 4282, 4488, 4572, 4585, 4590, 4682, 5019, 5078, 5418, 6027, 6049, 6095, 6121, 6140, 6231, 6314, 6357, 6619, 6873, 6907, 6952, 6994, 7129, 7210, 7216, 7299, 7338, 7352, 7430, 7492, 7495, 7531, 7744, 7760, 7845, 7889, 7945, 7975, 7986, 8036, 8078, 8186, 8263, 8308, 8447, 8450, 8486, 8596, 8636, 8802, 8804, 8870, 8992, 9009, 9055, 9075, 9181, 9249, 9366, 9407, 9754, 9986

Eighth prize: ₹100 for 198 people

0014, 0038, 0222, 0234, 0350, 0412, 0459, 0549, 0595, 0604, 0628, 0690, 0729, 0868, 0947, 1058, 1148, 1198, 1249, 1305, 1326, 1343, 1431, 1491, 1504, 1526, 1560, 1658, 1708, 1745, 1799, 1807, 1820, 1821, 1885, 1919, 1949, 1962, 1978, 2086, 2119, 2128, 2180, 2211, 2280, 2386, 2403, 2426, 2489, 2494, 2532, 2533, 2723, 2813, 2890, 2892, 2921, 2961, 3031, 3036, 3082, 3147, 3150, 3152, 3223, 3256, 3324, 3358, 3443, 3463, 3539, 3567, 3628, 3722, 3757, 3880, 3899, 3911, 3917, 3927, 3999, 4038, 4157, 4324, 4337, 4415, 4511, 4597, 4633, 4652, 4741, 4754, 4851, 4924, 4976, 5131, 5153, 5175, 5184, 5186, 5301, 5314, 5337, 5468, 5469, 5483, 5512, 5661, 5679, 5716, 5745, 5833, 5879, 5943, 6025, 6081, 6088, 6116, 6182, 6265, 6271, 6307, 6336, 6370, 6372, 6387, 6452, 6502, 6514, 6521, 6544, 6553, 6562, 6701, 6770, 6809, 6869, 6887, 6963, 6980, 7090, 7116, 7134, 7228, 7236, 7335, 7369, 7472, 7553, 7775, 7784, 7816, 7832, 7853, 7858, 7859, 7890, 7908, 8010, 8095, 8127, 8175, 8252, 8261, 8276, 8297, 8298, 8399, 8598, 8614, 8635, 8751, 8808, 8812, 8955, 8980, 8984, 9045, 9064, 9066, 9187, 9313, 9320, 9373, 9395, 9432, 9500, 9533, 9590, 9629, 9644, 9686, 9764, 9780, 9804, 9863, 9903, 9985

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.