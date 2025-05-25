Idukki: Tall trees with exposed roots precariously loom over the Neriyamangalam forest stretch on the Kochi-Munnar route, posing a serious threat to passengers. The earth around the base of the trees was removed as part of a road renovation project from Neriyamangalam to Valara. The road is being widened on this stretch. Unscientific soil removal has affected the stability of many trees. Trees by the roadside with weakened roots sway in heavy showers accompanied by strong winds.

The danger persists in more than 40 locations along the road. Even before the monsoon, over a dozen trees on the carved side of the road had fallen on the road. On Saturday, a massive tree branch fell near Valara, blocking traffic for nearly two hours. Given this busy route's high volume of vehicles, even a brief disruption causes long lines and heavy traffic congestion.

Despite inspections by officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Forest Department, no action has been taken to remove the trees standing dangerously along the road. This stretch of road has witnessed several serious accidents in recent years due to falling trees and landslides.

Neriyamangalam Range Forest Officer K F Shahanas said that trees posing a threat along the Neriyamangalam–Valara route would be cut down soon. A list of such trees is being prepared, and once the rain subsides, prompt action will be taken. Not only roadside trees but even trees in the forest tend to fall on the road," Shahanas said.

M M Ansari, member of the Adimali Block Panchayat from the Valara Division, emphasised that immediate action is required. “Numerous trees and branches currently dangle over the road and could fall at any moment. Authorities from both the Forest Department and road construction teams must act without waiting for a disaster to strike,” he said.

Ansari also pointed out that similar accidents have occurred due to falling trees and that the danger has only worsened since soil was removed from the roadside during the current renovation.

Adimali Sub-Inspector Siju Jacob noted that the route through the forest is already prone to traffic congestion, and with trees now posing a greater threat due to heavy rains, the risk is escalating. He said a Special Branch report has also been submitted, warning about the potential for serious accidents.