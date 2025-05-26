Woman killed as rain topples stall at Alappuzha beach
Mail This Article
×
Alappuzha: In a tragic accident, an 18-year-old woman died on Monday after a stall collapsed on her at Alappuzha beach.
Nitya Joshi, daughter of Thirumala natives Joshi and Deepanjali, sought shelter under a stall near the Naval ship displayed at the beach to shield herself from the rain and winds. She had just completed the 12th standard.
According to Thirumala ward councillor Swetha S Kumar, the girl was brought dead to the hospital.
Her friend Adarsh (24) also sustained serious injuries in the mishap. He is currently being treated at Vandanam Medical College.
Further details are awaited.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.