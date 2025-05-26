Owing to the heavy rain alert issued by the met department, district collectors of Malappuram, Wayanad and Kottayam have declared holiday for all educational institutions. Anganwadis, madrasas and tution centres should also not hold classes, the offiial communiques said.

Extremely heavy rainfall of 21 cm was reported in Uurmi, Kozhikode, as Kerala continues to face intense monsoon conditions.

A red alert has been issued for Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts for Tuesday, while Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kasaragod are under orange alert.

On Monday, red alerts remain in place for 11 districts, and for Tuesday, a yellow alert is in effect for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Palakkad.

Between May 26 and 30, squally weather with wind speeds up to 60 kmph is expected along and off the Kerala coast, and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this period.