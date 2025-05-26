Kochi: UDF is likely to name Congress leader Aryandan Shoukath as its candidate for the Nilambur candidate, disregarding protests by PV Anvar, whose resignation necessitated the stop-gap election.

KPCC is likely to hand over Shoukath's name to AICC soon, Manorama News reported. The decision was taken at a party meeting held here on Monday. Malappuram DCC president VS Joy, who had earlier raised objections to Shoukath's candidature, also supported Shoukath.

Anvar had earlier expressed his displeasure with the Congress leader's candidature. “I will stand with even the devil to defeat Pinarayi, but the devil must be a good one,” he had said.

Speaking to the media, a Congress committee member said, “Whoever the party state committee decides is the candidate, the Congress will be united in backing him.”

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the schedule of byeelctions in five assembly constituences of Kerala, Gujarat, Punjab and West Bengal.

The bypoll was necessitated by Anvar's resignation. He won as an LDF-backed independent candidate from Nilambur in the 2021 assembly elections but had a fallout with the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.