Malappuram: Aryadan Shoukath, widely regarded as the cultural face of the Congress party in Kerala, is contesting from the Nilambur assembly seat for the second time. In doing so, he carries forward the political legacy of his father, the late senior Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed, who represented Nilambur for nearly two decades in the state assembly.

This election marks Shoukath’s renewed mission to reclaim Nilambur for the Congress-led UDF, a seat that has remained out of the alliance’s reach since 2016. Affectionately known as "Bapputty" to his father, Shoukath has an intimate understanding of Nilambur’s people, lanes, and layered development challenges.

Currently serving as a General Secretary of the KPCC, Aryadan Shoukath is a multifaceted personality whose influence extends well beyond politics—into cinema, social reform, and cultural activism. His political journey began early, at the age of 14, when he was elected school leader at Nilambur Manavedan School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, he climbed the ranks of the party, serving as Taluk Secretary of the Kerala Students Union, District Secretary of the Youth Congress in Malappuram, and District President of Kerala Desiya Vedi. He later became the Chairman of Nilambur Municipality and has held national-level roles such as the National Convenor of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan and State Chairman of Samskara Sahithi.

Shoukath made a significant political breakthrough in 2005, winning a seat previously held by the CPM and becoming President of the Nilambur Panchayat. It was during this tenure that he launched the groundbreaking ‘Jyotirgamaya’ project, making Nilambur the first panchayat in India where every resident had at least a Class 4 education. This achievement earned him the National Literacy Award from the National Literacy Mission.

When Nilambur was upgraded to a municipality, Shoukath became its first chairman. Under his leadership, the town implemented a series of model initiatives that received both national and international recognition. UNICEF declared Nilambur a child-friendly town, while UNESCO named it a “Learning City” for its strides in education and social inclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

His flagship initiatives included the Dowry-Free Village project, Sameeksha (ensuring every resident under 40 completed Class 10), Aayiram Veedu (a housing scheme for the poor), Oppam Thanne Oppam (tribal and Dalit inclusion), Vishappu Rahitha Gramam (a hunger-free village), Vazhikatti (livelihood training), and Sadgamaya, which brought British educators to improve English language instruction in local schools.

He also played a pivotal role in improving healthcare access. During his time as Panchayat President, Nilambur Taluk Hospital became the first taluk-level hospital in the state to establish a free dialysis centre. The government later honoured Nilambur with the ArogyaKeralam Award for this achievement.

Parallel to his political work, Shoukath has made a mark in cinema. His critically acclaimed films—Padam Onnu: Oru Vilapam, Daivanamathil, and Vilapangalkkappuram—have received numerous state, national, and international accolades. His script for Varthamanam, inspired by freedom fighter Muhammad Abdurahiman Sahib, stands out as a cinematic critique of rising fascism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aryadan Shoukath is the son of P V Mariyam and is married to Mumtaz Begum. The couple has three children: Dr Oshin Saga, Olin Saga, and Ovin Saga.