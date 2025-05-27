Heavy downpour continues to lash parts of Kerala, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on Tuesday and an orange alert for Thrissur, Malappuram and Kasaragod.

According to IMD, isolated areas in the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall ranging between 7 to 11 cm within 24 hours on Tuesday. Between May 28 and May 30, rainfall is expected to intensify, with both heavy (7–11 cm) and very heavy (12–20 cm) showers likely at isolated places across Kerala. The wet spell is forecast to continue into the month of June, with heavy rainfall expected at isolated locations on May 31 and June 1.

In addition to the showers, the weather department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph in gusts over Kerala and Lakshadweep on May 26 and 27.

Residents and fishermen are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Due to the intensifying rain, district collectors of Malappuram, Wayanad, Kottayam and Kozhikode have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Tuesday. Anganwadis, madrasas and tuition centres should also not hold classes, the official communiques said.