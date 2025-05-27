Only hours remain for the draw of the state government’s Vishu Bumper (BR-103) lottery, which offers a first prize of ₹12 crore. The draw will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, May 28. Out of the 45 lakh tickets released for sale, 42,17,380 tickets had already been sold as of 4 pm on Monday. Priced at ₹300, the Vishu Bumper tickets were issued in a total of six series.



As in previous years, Palakkad district topped the sales chart this time as well, with 9,21,020 tickets sold. Thiruvananthapuram district came second with 5,22,050 tickets sold, followed by Thrissur with 4,92,200.

The Vishu Bumper features a strong prize structure, ending at ₹300, with a second prize of ₹1 crore for each of the six series.

Vishu Bumper Lottery 2025 Draw Date & Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, May 28

Vishu Bumper Ticket Price: ₹300

ADVERTISEMENT

Total Prize money: ₹48,59,60,000

Vishu Bumper 2025 Prize Structure:

First Prize: Common to all series

Prize amount: ₹12,00,00,000

Number of prizes: 1

Second Prize: One prize in each series

Prize amount: ₹1,00,00,000

Number of prizes: 6

Third Prize: One prize in each series

Prize amount: ₹10,00,000

Number of prizes: 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth Prize: One prize in each series

Prize amount: ₹5,00,000

Number of prizes: 6

Fifth Prize: Last four digits drawn 36 times

Prize amount: ₹5,000

Number of prizes: Up to 19,440

Sixth Prize: Last four digits drawn 36 times

Prize amount: ₹2,000

Number of prizes: Up to 19,440

Seventh Prize: Last four digits drawn 54 times

Prize amount: ₹1,000

Number of prizes: Up to 29,160

Eighth Prize: Last four digits drawn 270 times

Prize amount: ₹500

Number of prizes: Up to 1,45,800

ADVERTISEMENT

Ninth Prize: Last four digits drawn 360 times

Prize amount: ₹300

Number of prizes: Up to 1,94,400

Consolation prize: