Kottayam: A woman panchayat member and her two children, who went missing, were found in a lodge in Kochi. Athirambuzha Panchayat member Icey Sajan and her two daughters went missing after writing a Facebook post against her late husband's family and the police.

The Ettumanur police's investigation, which focused on Icey's mobile signal, led to their finding. The three had gone missing since Tuesday morning. The police investigation was based on a complaint filed by her relatives.

Icey's husband, Sajan, passed away two years ago. Following this, she filed a complaint with the Ettumanur police, demanding her share of the property from her husband's relatives. Based on the complaint, the police directed that Icey be given ₹60 lakh as her share of the property.

The in-laws initially paid ₹10 lakh as the first installment. Following the delay in paying the remaining ₹50 lakh, Icey wrote an FB post against her husband's family and the police.