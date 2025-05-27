Alappuzha: A trailer driver who was transporting containers from the sunken ship that drifted ashore at Tharayilkadavu in Arattupuzha panchayat in Alappuzha on Tuesday sustained minor injuries following a fall. The containers, which were washed ashore from the sunken ship off the Kochi coast, are being transported to Kollam port for temporary storage.



The driver ventured into the sea to chain the container to the crane's hook when a strong wave lashed the container. He lost balance and fell over the rock, injuring his leg. He also complained of muscle injury. The panchayat authorities who were present at the site immediately summoned a police vehicle, and he was taken to Kayamkulam government hospital. The authorities could not confirm his name.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday night, the crane brought to tug the containers towards the shore got stuck in the sand, and an earthmover had to be called to haul it out. The operation was halted at night due to strong waves and poor visibility. The authorities planned to transport the containers in a trailer to the Kollam port on Tuesday morning, but the driver got injured. Customs officials are also present at the site.