Vithura: People who use the Thallachira-Elikkonam road in Vithura are now gripped by fear as a herd of wild boars is regularly blocking the road at night. They obstruct traffic and create a serious hazard to two-wheeler riders and pedestrians.

Those taking this route drive in constant fear of encountering the herd at any moment. Two-wheeler riders are particularly vulnerable. There are obvious chances of them being thrown from their vehicles if a boar collides with them and suffer serious injuries.

In the last three weeks, six people from Meemala, Thallachira, and Elikkonam have been injured after falling on the road. The situation is even worse for pedestrians. Soon, it might become impossible to walk this route.

The boar herd has already caused significant damage to many farms. The Vithura-Mylakonam road and the Mylakonam-Chennanmar road are also regularly frequented by the herd.

Sanchari Sunil, an auto driver, captured a picture on his mobile phone while driving home on the Thallachira-Elikkonam road. The image shows more than twelve wild boars, including several piglets. After taking the picture, Sunil had to rev his engine for a long time to drive the herd off the road.