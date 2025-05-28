Agali: Two men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old tribal youth and tying him to an electric pole in Attappadi after accusing him of obstructing their vehicle.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Saturday at Kattekkad on the Chittur-Puliyara road. The arrested are Vishnudass (31) from Alappuzha and Reji Mathew (21) from Sholayur. They work as the driver and assistant of a vehicle that collects milk from dairy cooperatives.

As per the complaint, Siju from Agali was walking along the road when he slipped and fell. The duo in the passing pickup van claimed he did so deliberately to block the vehicle. Siju resisted their attack by throwing stones at them. But in the melee, a windshield of the vehicle was broken.

Enraged, the duo allegedly tied him to an electric pole and left him there. About 30 minutes later, he was released by acquaintances who happened to pass by.

Initially treated at a hospital in Agali, Siju was later admitted to Attappady Tribal Taluk Speciality Hospital at Kottathara on May 26. Meanwhile, the vehicle owner also filed a complaint accusing Siju of obstructing and damaging the truck.

The accused were booked under relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said that Siju was undergoing treatment at the hospital.