Malappuram: The Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Wednesday announced its decision to contest the Nilambur constituency bypoll and named its Malappuram district vice president, Adv. Sadik Naduthodi, as the party’s candidate.

Addressing the media in Malappuram, the SDPI leadership alleged that both major political alliances—the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF)—have failed the people of Nilambur. The party said that it offers voters a more reliable and committed alternative.

The SDPI had previously contested in Nilambur, securing 3,281 votes in 2021 and 4,751 votes in 2016. However, state president CP Abdul Latheef said that the party is contesting this time with the serious intention of winning.

“There is no point in discussing how many votes we gather. We are contesting to win the election. None of the fronts have approached us for support,” he said.

According to Latheef, the party's past support for the UDF in the Palakkad by-election was a strategic move to prevent the BJP’s victory. He added that the party had extended informal support to P V Anvar’s nominee during the Chelakkara by-election, as they had raised issues relevant to the common people.

Latheef clarified that there are no plans to support the Trinamool Congress if they choose to contest. He expressed doubts regarding Mamata Banerjee’s commitment to fighting fascist forces, and said that the SDPI holds similar concerns about the LDF.

Adv. Naduthodi said that he will begin his campaign on Thursday. “We will present various local issues before the voters, especially those in which both the UDF and LDF have betrayed public trust,” he added.