Mukkom: A pleasant surprise awaits LKG and UKG students in Government UP School, Kodiyathur in Kozhikode district of Kerala on the upcoming reopening day – air-conditioned classrooms! The Kodiyathur UP School can boast of a history of 115 years and the AC classrooms were arranged by its alumni association, said head teacher E K Abdul Salam.

Currently, around 1,000 students are enrolled in the school, which has classes from pre-primary to seventh standard.

In the first stage of improving the facilities, LKG and UKG classes have been air conditioned. In the next stages, all classes are proposed to have AC and a plan for the purpose has been prepared by the alumni association led by T T Abdul Rahman (president) and Majeed Puthukudy (general secretary).

The government UP school maintains high standards in academic as well as extracurricular activities, and has won several prizes in sub district-level events.

Yet another attraction for children in the school is a colourful tent set up at a cost of ₹10 lakh under the ‘Stars’ scheme of the Samagra Shiksha Kerala programme. This facility was arranged under the leadership of the head teacher, Abdul Salam.

Efforts are also underway by teams led by PTA president Rasheed Kuyyil SMC chairman Noufal Puthukudy to raise the school to international standards with funds from the MP, MLA, panchayat and Samagra Shiksha Kerala programme.