Kasaragod: The Kasaragod Fast Track Special Court sentenced autorickshaw driver Usman, alias Ukkampetti Usman (63), to 167 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl with intellectual disabilities.

Judge Ramu Ramesh Chandrabhanu imposed the sentence across six charges, along with a fine of ₹5.5 lakh, on Thursday, May 29. If the fine is not paid, he will have to serve an additional 22 months of rigorous imprisonment, said Special Public Prosecutor Adv Priya A K.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crimes came to light on June 25, 2021, when a person saw Usman taking the girl to a forest in Cherkala. The prosecutor said that the girl, whose parents are daily wage labourers, was also sexually assaulted by another person, who was recently sentenced to 10 years. After the incidents, the girl was moved to a care home. Initially, she did not disclose the abuse but revealed the details during counselling.

The court sentenced Usman to 40 years of rigorous imprisonment under IPC Section 376(3) for raping a girl under 16 years; 40 years under Section 5(l) of POCSO Act for repeated aggravated penetrative sexual assault; and 40 years under Section 5 (k) of POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a child with intellectual disabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usman received 20 years under Sections 3 and 4(2) of the POCSO Act for penetrative sexual assault; seven years under Section 363 of IPC for kidnapping; 10 years under Section 366 of IPC for kidnapping with intent to rape; and 10 years under Section 370(4) of IPC for trafficking a minor.

Since the sentences will run concurrently, he will serve a total of 40 years of rigorous imprisonment, said Adv Priya.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was registered and investigated by Kasaragod Women's Police Station Inspector Bhanumathi C.