Idukki: A youth died after a tree fell on a parked lorry in Kumily. The deceased has been identified as Sreejith Manoj, a native of Kurichy, Kottayam.

The accident occurred around 2.30 pm when a massive tree toppled onto a row of vehicles parked next to the bus stand. Sreejith was trapped under the debris.

Fire and Rescue personnel attempted a two-and-a-half-hour-long rescue operation before he could be extricated. Although he was rushed to Kumily Government Hospital, he could not be saved. His body will be shifted for post-mortem at Cumbum Government Hospital on Friday and later handed over to his family.

The driver of the same lorry, Vipin, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, while another occupant, Roshan, escaped unharmed. The vehicle was carrying timber from Pala to Periyakulam in Tamil Nadu.