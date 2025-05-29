For the last eight months, their families have prayed and waited as the two women officers of the Indian Navy; Lt Cdr Roopa A & Lt Cdr Dilna K were making history. The triumphant crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II are set to return to Goa after the successful completion of circumnavigation of the globe onboard Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini.

" We’re all waiting excitedly for her return, Roopa’s parents are here with us too. We’ve met them and stayed in touch throughout the journey," said Deepa, sister of Lt Cdr Dilna, who hails from Kozhikode. They covered a distance of 25,400 nm (approx 50,000km) across four continents, three oceans and three Great Capes, braving extreme weather conditions and challenging seas relying solely on sails and wind power. The duo commenced their circumnavigation with port calls at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttleton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falkland Islands) and Cape Town (South Africa).

During the journey, the crew encountered winds up to 50 knots (93 kmph), stormy weather conditions, and extremely cold temperatures. They weathered three cyclones, navigated through the treacherous Drake Passage, and successfully rounded Cape Horn. The circumnavigation highlights the unwavering spirit, exceptional valour, courage, and perseverance of the officers amidst challenging conditions of the sea and nature, the Ministry of Defence said in a press note.

Left to right: Lt Cdr Roopa A, Lt Cdr Dilna K. Photo: PIB

For Lt Dilna’s family, the moment of her return is something they look forward to with pride and anticipation. "Since childhood, she dreamed of joining the armed forces. After she cleared the SSB exam, she chose to be part of Navy and has worked tirelessly ever since," Deepa told Onmanorama. The communication with Dilna was limited during the voyage, but not entirely cut off. "We spoke to her occasionally through a satellite phone," recalled Deepa, who, along with her parents, has travelled to Goa to welcome Dilna.

In an interview with The Times of India, Deepthi shared fond memories of Dilna's childhood saying how she would draw 100 buckets of water every day from their well to build muscles and climb coconut trees to develop agility although she was scared of heights. Deepthi also said her sister loved riding motorcycles and still rides her father's old bullet. Her father, late Devadasan, was an Army officer. She grew up playing cricket in her neighbourhood and also became a national shooter.

The sailing expedition was flagged off from Naval Ocean Sailing Node, Goa in October 2024. As Tarini nears Goa, a ceremonial sail parade and a formal reception led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be held to welcome the two officers.