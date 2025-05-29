Retired Customs officer from Kasaragod dies after car accident in Mumbai
Kasaragod: A retired Customs Officer died on Thursday while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in a car accident in Mumbai. The deceased, Abdul Khader, 78, is a native of Ambar in Kasaragod's Uppala.
Khader was an officer with the Customs Department in Mumbai who continued to reside there after retirement. The accident occurred on May 23 while he was travelling by car. He had been in a hospital in Mumbai for the past six days.
He was the son of the late Moitheen Palli and Ayesha of Ambar. He is survived by his wife Suhara and children Farzeena, Rizwan, and Nasreen.
