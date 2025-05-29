Thiruvananthapuram: In light of heavy rain forecasts and alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), all educational institutions in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Wayanad, Ernakulam, and Kasaragod will remain closed on Thursday.



The holiday applies to all institutions, including anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centres, and special classes. However, previously scheduled examinations will be conducted as planned.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Kannur, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki on Thursday, indicating extremely heavy rainfall above 204.5 mm. An orange alert has been issued for the remaining districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (64–204 mm).

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has advanced further into parts of Maharashtra, the rest of Karnataka, most of Telangana, remaining areas of Andhra Pradesh, parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and the west-central Bay of Bengal.

Night travel ban

District Collectors have also imposed night travel bans in several regions and regulated tourism activities as a precaution. In Idukki, travel has been restricted on the Munnar Gap Road and the Neryamangalam–Adimali stretch of the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway from 7 pm until May 30. In Pathanamthitta, night travel to hilly areas is banned until June 1, and all tourism activities and quarry operations have been suspended.

In Ernakulam, the District Collector has ordered the closure of all tourist destinations under the District Tourism Promotion Council and the Tourism Department until further notice. Residents along the Muvattupuzha River have been advised to stay alert as two shutters of the Malankara Dam have been raised, increasing the water level.

Wayanad has shifted over 674 people, including 271 women from 188 families, to 17 relief camps due to persistent heavy rain. Sulthan Bathery taluk has the highest number of camps (eight), followed by Vythiri (seven) and Mananthavady (two).