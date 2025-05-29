The state delimitation commission has issued the final notification on ward limitation conducted in 86 municipalities and six corporations in Kerala. As per the notification issued for ward delimitation, municipalities should have a minimum of 26 wards and a maximum of 53 wards. In corporations, the minimum number was set at 56, and the maximum number was fixed at 101. Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation now has 101 wards. Sainik School, Port, Chengottukonam, Gowreeshapattom, Alathara and Kuzhivila are the new wards in Thiruvananthapuram corporation.



Wards were earmarked based on the 2011 census. The number of wards has increased by 128 in municipalities and seven in corporations. Cherpulassery municipality in Palakkad, which underwent a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 census in 2015, was exempted from the current process. After completing the first phase of delimitation, 941 gram panchayats have 17,337 wards, 87 municipalities have 3241 wards, and six corporations have 421 wards.



Electoral registration officers (ERO) will prepare a new voters' list to include voters in the old list of wards that were divided to form new ones. Secretaries will be the EROs in gram panchayats, municipalities, and corporations, and the ERO will be the additional secretary.



The SEC (State Election Commission) will issue a new notification on the revised voters' list later. The second phase of delimitation will be conducted in block panchayats. The draft notification of delimitation in 152 block panchayats will be issued on May 30.