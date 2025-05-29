Thodupuzha: Trees that loom overhead, ready to topple at any moment and steep soil banks threatening to collapse anytime without warning.... A drive along the Neriyamangalam–Munnar road during the monsoon is nothing short of terrifying.

The signs of danger start even before reaching Neriyamangalam. At Villanchira, traffic has been restricted to one side of the road after the other side caved in. Meanwhile, the stretch from Neendapara to Idukki remains closed due to ongoing culvert construction between Idukkikavala and Maniyambara. Travellers heading towards Idukki can take a diversion through Neriyamangalam town.

Near the iconic Neriyamangalam bridge, work is underway on new bridge pillars. Due to safety concerns, heavy vehicle traffic is allowed in only one direction at a time. Two staff members from the highway construction contractor regulate traffic flow using wireless communication from either side of the bridge.

Road turns treacherous

Once past the Neriyamangalam bridge, a harrowing 14.5-kilometre journey to Valara begins. Just a kilometre into the drive, at Onnam Mile, the scene turns horrifying.

The road near Onnam Mile on the Neriyamangalam – Adimaly stretch remains in a precarious state following soil slippage. Construction of the Kochi–Dhanush Kodi National Highway is underway here. Photos: Reju Arnold/ Manorama.

Here, a culvert along a sharp curve remains partially collapsed, leaving it hanging precariously in the air. Despite this, buses and other vehicles continue to ply the road, largely unaware due to the lack of clear warning signs.

Soil that slipped from the hillside now lie on the road near Cheeyappara on the Kochi–Dhanush Kodi highway. Photos: Reju Arnold/ Manorama.

Further along, at Moonnam Mile, a massive tree, with its roots exposed and towering as high as an average person, has fallen into the forest on the left. The road is flanked by hundreds of similar trees along the way.

The road near Koompanpara lies in a dangerous condition after heavy rains triggered soil slippage. Highway construction work is ongoing at this site. Photo: Reju Arnold/ Manorama.

At Anjaam Mile, two large boulders lie on the roadside, dislodged by a recent landslide. This scene serves as an ominous reminder of potential hazards ahead.

Scenic yet unsafe: Cheeyappara and Valara waterfalls

The Cheeyappara Waterfalls lie to the left of the Kochi–Munnar road, while the Valara Waterfalls cascade down on the right. For tourists heading to Munnar, these picturesque spots are a must-stop and most don't leave without capturing a photo against their stunning backdrops.

1. Tourists pause to take in the scenic beauty of the Cheeyappara Waterfalls. 2. Visitors capturing photos of the cascading Vaalara Waterfalls. Photos: Reju Arnold/ Manorama.

Despite their popularity, both locations lack even basic facilities. There are no police aid posts to assist travellers, nor are there public toilets. Even the local governing bodies concerned have shown little interest in stepping in to ensure tourist safety.

Adding to the concern, at least five sites between these two waterfalls have experienced soil slippages. The Forest Department has begun a survey to identify and cut down potentially hazardous trees in the area.

With a combination of unstable terrain and lack of infrastructure, the entire region remains under threat.

Houses at risk

Construction work on the National Highway between Adimali and Munnar is progressing at full pace, despite relentless rains. However, almost every site along this stretch is under the looming threat of soil slippage.

he house of Rajamma Chandrasekhar, rendered unsafe after soil was excavated for the national highway project. Photos: Reju Arnold/ Manorama.

A particularly vulnerable spot is near the public cemetery at Koompanpara, which has already witnessed a major soil slip. The crash guard installed at this location has collapsed under the weight of the rain. If slippages continue, vehicular movement along this route could come to a complete halt.

The danger doesn’t end there. Between Adimali and Kallar-Vattiyar, numerous homes are precariously positioned and face serious risk due to weakening soil stability.

No compensation yet

The Cheruvila house near the Lakshamveedu Padikkal Colony near Adimali has been rendered unsafe following soil excavation for the National Highway construction. Due to safety concerns, the five-member family residing there has been forced to move into a rented home.

Heavy plastic sheets placed over a deep wedge bordering the property of K E Roy at Arupatham Mile, following heavy rains. An uprooted tree from the downpour is also visible in the picture. Photos: Reju Arnold/ Manorama.

The family had lived on their 15-cent property here for over five decades. With the house now in a precarious state due to the construction of road, they decided to relocate, particularly considering the fragile health of 89-year-old Rajamma Chandrasekharan, the eldest member. Also living on the property were her children R. Babu and R Rajamma, as well as Rajamma’s son C U Ajith Kumar and his wife O Sathi.

Despite residing there since 1970, the family has been denied compensation by the National Highway Authority of India, citing that the family only holds a possession certificate. The family now plans to approach the District Collector and the Idukki MP seeking proper compensation.

Poor planning causes distress

In another instance of haphazard construction work, the home of Kattikattu K E Roy at Arupatham Mile has become dangerously unstable after nearby soil was excavated for the highway project.

Roy, a farmer, lives in the house with his wife Sali. To prevent further soil erosion, the couple has tried to shore up the wedge between their home and the road by placing heavy sheets. The effort has cost them ₹7,000 from their own pocket. Meanwhile, their children, Amal and Allen, have had to move elsewhere to continue their studies safely.

According to Roy, the authorities failed to take the monsoon season into account while planning and executing the construction. The delay in completing the work and the lack of precautionary measures are now putting families like his at grave risk.

Travel advisory for this route

-Avoid stopping vehicle in forested zones.

- Pay attention to all warning boards and signage.

- Do not overtake in forest areas.

- Check your vehicle condition before starting the journey.

- Strictly follow all safety instructions issued by the District Administration.

For assistance:

Highway SI (Adimali): K M Abdul Kani

Highway Police Helpline: 99465 00127