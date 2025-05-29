Marayoor: In a curious incident, a wedding scheduled to take place at Melady, Marayoor in Idukki, was cancelled after the bride called the police to back out of the ceremony. The bride belonged to Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, and the groom hailed from Melady.

The bride’s party had arrived in Melady from Tirupur on the eve of the wedding and stayed near the temple, which was the venue for the ceremony. However, moments before the ‘muhurtham’ (time of wedding), the bride called 1012 - the contact number of the police control room. She told the police that she was not interested in the wedding and sought their help to back out.

Soon, a team of police officers arrived at the venue and summoned the bride, groom and their relatives to the station. The marriage was soon called off following talks mediated by the police.

All arrangements, including a feast, were made for the wedding at the venue.