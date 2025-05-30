Palakkad: With just a couple of days left for retirement, Prasannakumari, Employment Officer at the Mannarkkad Employment Exchange, met a tragic end on Thursday after being run over by a private bus inside the Mannarkkad Municipal Bus Stand. The deceased, aged 56, was the daughter of the late Panvechaparambil Kesavan of Mannur near Pathiripala.

According to eyewitness accounts, the accident happened around 11 am as the bus, having just dropped off passengers, was moving out of the stand. Prasannakumari was hit from the side, causing her to fall, after which the rear wheels of the bus ran over her. She was immediately rushed to the Mannarkkad Taluk Hospital, though to no avail.

Farewell pandal turns into funeral venue

Her untimely death cast a pall of gloom over what was meant to be a day of celebration. A pandal had been set up at her home to host a retirement party for her colleagues, friends, and relatives. That very venue, however, became the site of her final journey. Before leaving for work that morning, she had personally made all the arrangements for the event. Over 150 guests were also invited.

Prasannakumari with her colleagues at the Employment Office during her send-off party.She is seen seated at the center, holding a bouquet of flowers. Photo: Special arrangement.

Prasannakumari joined the Mannarkkad Employment Exchange in 2019 after earlier postings at Shoranur, Chalakkudy, and Palakkad. She was promoted to the post of Employment Officer two years ago, having begun her service as a Lower Division Clerk. Described by her colleagues as meticulous in her work and warm in her relationships, she was deeply loved by everyone she worked with.

Dedicated officer with 35 years of service

She was set to retire after 35 years of government service, a milestone she eagerly awaited. Despite having ample leave left, she remained dedicated to her responsibilities and often attended work on holidays too. Despite the heavy rain on Thursday morning, she left home saying she had a few things to wrap up at the office. Tragically, she never reached.

The previous evening, her colleagues had organised a farewell gathering. There, she shared stories and laughter, posed for group photos and spoke fondly of the gifts she had received. Before leaving for the office on Thursday, she told her family to open them after the party planned for the next day.

The pandal and chairs arranged at Prasannakumari’s home for her retirement celebration, which turned into the venue for her final farewell. Photo: Special arrangement.

Prasannakumari was unmarried and lived with her mother, Ambujakshi, her brother Chenthamarakshan and his family. She is also survived by her sisters Premakumari, Ratnakumari, and Lalitha.

After a post-mortem, her body was placed for public homage at the mini civil station, where her office is located.