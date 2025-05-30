Idukki: A youth, who had gone to attend a temple festival along with four friends, was later found dead in a canal. The deceased, Vishnu (28), was a native of Koviloor in Vattavada. He was working as a tourist guide in Vattavada.

Vishnu was part of a group of five friends who took part in a temple festival at Edamanal on Wednesday night. The group returned to their houses by 11 pm. Early on Thursday, passersby noticed a body in the canal near the Vattavada panchayat office and informed the police.

The Devikulam police identified the body and took four youths from Koviloor who had accompanied Vishnu to the temple festival, considering the suspicious circumstances in which his body was found. The youths are currently being interrogated. Forensic experts also arrived on the scene. Vishnu’s body has been shifted to the Government Medical College, Idukki, for an autopsy.