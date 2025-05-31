Karunya KR-708 lottery results 31/05/2025: ₹1 cr first prize for KB 514655 | Check complete list of winners
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-708 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday.
The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹50 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – KB 514655
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹50 lakh – KC 729447
Third prize: ₹5 lakh – KG 453025
Fourth prize: ₹1 lakh for 12 people
KA 769557, KD 410396, KG 820126, KK 650024, KB 744847, KE 342918, KH 226905, KL 523549, KC 711738, KF 527783, KJ 279370, KM 275792
Fifth prize: ₹5,000 for 18 people
0396, 0732, 3250, 5135, 6835, 8050, 0470, 1650, 4748, 5956, 6957, 8840, 0478, 2125, 5069, 6453, 7385, 9118
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 for 24 people
0915, 3382, 4213, 5033, 5745, 7148, 8806, 8992, 0920, 3461, 4361, 5215, 7012, 7445, 8883, 9513, 1458, 3537, 4885, 5532, 7093, 8095, 8986, 9885
Seventh prize: ₹500 for 126 people
0128, 0551, 0916, 1378, 2002, 2351, 2607, 3308, 3779, 4623, 5207, 5540, 6434, 7275, 7820, 8102, 8686, 0027, 0544, 0911, 1326, 1964, 2311, 2593, 3285, 3633, 4600, 5192, 5496, 6372, 7258, 7723, 8072, 8637, 9318, 9444, 0179, 0612, 0947, 1512, 2135, 2411, 2650, 3355, 3819, 4800, 5222, 5602, 6675, 7349, 7859, 8115, 8947, 9524, 0194, 0615, 0949, 1514, 2186, 2507, 2660, 3390, 4200, 4870, 5223, 5947, 6789, 7399, 7866, 8224, 9030, 9531, 0352, 0686, 1065, 1695, 2271, 2547, 2683, 3487, 4315, 4934, 5266, 6089, 6862, 7547, 7901, 8387, 9067, 9586, 0424, 0751, 1256, 1757, 2273, 2552, 3111, 3513, 4334, 5096, 5302, 6099, 6910, 7623, 7923, 8432, 9095, 9703, 0483, 0774, 1307, 1831, 2278, 2571, 3191, 3590, 4456, 5103, 5470, 6354, 7094, 7647, 7974, 8514, 9253, 9933
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.