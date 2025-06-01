The Kottayam District Collector has declared a holiday on Monday for educational institutions functioning as relief camps due to the ongoing heavy rain. The Praveshanolsavam (school reopening celebrations) in these schools will be held on the next working day after the relief camps are closed.

Meanwhile, the Alappuzha District Collector has announced a holiday on Monday for all educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk, including professional colleges, and for all institutions in Purakkad panchayat of Ambalappuzha taluk.

The order also applies to all schools functioning as relief camps in the district. However, the holiday does not apply to previously scheduled examinations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for four districts – Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod – on Sunday.

Yellow alert for districts:

Monday (June 2): Kannur, Kasaragod

Tuesday (June 3): Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Wednesday (June 4): Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

The IMD has also warned of squally winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, likely to prevail over the Lakshadweep area. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas during the warning period.