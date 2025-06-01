Kochi: A 22-year-old Tanzanian naval trainee went missing on Sunday after reportedly jumping into the Kochi backwaters while spending time with friends.

The youngster, identified as Abdul Ibrahim Salih, arrived in Kochi earlier in the day after completing his training at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala. The passing out parade was held on Saturday.

Salih went missing around 5.30 pm after jumping from the Venduruthy Bridge. Police sources said he was on the bridge along with a few other trainees. Salih had jumped off the bridge once and swam back successfully. He went missing after jumping off the bridge again.

The Navy has launched a search operation in coordination with other agencies, but strong undercurrents have made it difficult. The Southern Naval Command has not issued any official statement on the incident yet.