Kozhikode: The Koduvally police have arrested one of the key accused in the abduction of Anoos Roshan. Mohammed Niyas, a native of Kondotty in Malappuram, was taken into custody from Kalpetta, Wayanad, in the early hours of Monday while travelling from Karnataka to Kozhikode.

Niyas is the third person arrested in the case so far, but the first with a direct role in the abduction. The arrest was made by an investigation team led by Koduvally Inspector Abhilash, who intercepted the car in which Niyas was travelling with another individual.

Anoos Roshan, 21, son of Abdul Rasheed Ayikkottil from Parappara, Kizhakkoth, Koduvally, was abducted from his home in front of his parents on May 17 by an unidentified gang. He was first taken to Kondotty and then to Mysuru in Karnataka, where he was held captive in a room for five days. On May 22, he was released and dropped off on a street in Kondotty in a taxi.

A day after the abduction, police arrested two individuals, the owner of the two-wheeler used in the crime and the person who arranged it for the gang. The taxi driver who dropped Anoos in Kondotty was also taken into custody but later released after it was confirmed he had no involvement in the case. According to police, the abduction appears to be linked to financial dealings involving Anoos' brother.