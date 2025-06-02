Kannur: Two youths went missing after being swept away by strong waves at Meenkunnu beach in Azhikode on Monday. The missing persons have been identified as Prineesh (27) of Veliyannoor and Ganesh (28) of Kodolipram, Pattanur.

The incident occurred around 4 pm while the duo was swimming in the sea after taking photos from a rocky area. Witnesses on the shore and nearby residents who saw them being swept away alerted the fire department and police.

The Azhikal Coastal Police immediately started the search operation, but the duo could not be located, said Azhikode panchayat president Ajeesh K. Rescue efforts are being hampered by rough sea conditions.