Alappuzha District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk and the Purakkad panchayat for Tuesday, due to widespread waterlogging and rising water levels caused by continuous heavy rain over the past few days.

The order applies to all institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, and tuition centres in the affected areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, all schools operating as relief camps across the district will remain closed. However, previously scheduled examinations will be held as planned.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in four districts- Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod- forecasting heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.