Nedumkandam: When it rains outside, it rains inside the mini civil station at Nedumkandam too and its verandah turns into a mini pond!

Inaugurated 12 years ago, the building has yet to undergo any major maintenance works. Rainwater seeps through cracks in the aging concrete roof and from spots where chunks of concrete have fallen off. Though water leakage was first reported three years ago and repeated requests have been submitted to the Public Works Department, including from the Taluk Office, no action has been taken.

Small fractures have now begun to appear near key pillars, raising concerns about the building’s structural integrity.

Meanwhile, the constant water seepage is damaging office files and electronic equipment. The puddles that form across the tiled verandah pose a serious safety hazard for both staff and visitors.

The mini civil station currently houses over ten government offices and employs more than 200 staff members. Members of the public who visit these offices daily are also being affected. The roofing sheet over the portico is in poor condition and suffered further damage during recent heavy rains. As a result, the portico, often used for public events, has also turned into a waterlogged mess.

Unless urgent repairs and maintenance are carried out, the mini civil station risks becoming a disaster zone for both employees and the public.