The state government has formed a committee to monitor the expenses incurred in connection with the foreign visits of Ministers. The General Administration (Protocol) department has issued an order regarding the committee, incorporating four members.

Secretary, General Administration Department, Resident Commissioner, Kerala House, New Delhi, State Protocol Officer, General Administration (Protocol) Department and Liaison Officer, Kerala House, New Delhi will be the members of the committee. The committee will monitor and keep a record of all the money transfers and adjustments made through Indian Missions abroad in connection with the foreign visits of Ministers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Committee shall ensure that the expenditure incurred during the foreign visit of Ministers is properly adjusted with the union grants for Kerala through the Ministries concerned in the Government of India. The Resident Commissioner, Kerala House, New Delhi, has been directed to collect all the expenditure and settlement details from the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

The Committee shall submit a report in this regard to the Government on a half-yearly basis, as noted in the order. While the government has constituted to committee to follow expenses in connection with Ministers' foreign visits, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not answered a question on foreign trips in the assembly. On March 3, Sanish Kumar Joseph MLA posed a question to the Chief Minister on countries where the Chief Minister and Ministers travelled during the present government's tenure, people who accompanied the Ministers and the total amount spent on each trip. This question has remained unanswered to date.