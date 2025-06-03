KSEB faces ₹1,200 cr in unpaid PSU dues, says minister
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Tuesday said that various public sector undertakings (PSUs) and the agriculture department have to pay over ₹1,200 crore in power charges to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).
The minister was responding to reporters' queries regarding notices reportedly issued by KSEB to over 400 farmers who had received free power connections through the agriculture department.
Krishnankutty clarified that the notices were addressed to the agriculture department, not individual farmers. "The amount will be recovered from the department," he said.
