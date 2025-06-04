The Ernakulam Central Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against businessman Boby Chemmanur, alleging that he made repeated sexual remarks against an actress on social media. The chargesheet, submitted to the Ernakulam Magistrate Court, states that the remarks were intended to insult and humiliate the actress.

The police also collected evidence indicating that Boby Chemmanur made sexually offensive remarks against multiple individuals on social media. The chargesheet includes video clips from interviews, the actress's confidential statement, and witness testimonies.

In addition to sexual harassment, he has also been charged with stalking the actress.

The case stems from allegations made by a popular Malayalam actress, who accused Chemmanur of using sexually coloured remarks aimed at her during an incident four months ago. She disclosed the matter on social media, prompting a surge of cyberattacks against her.

She later lodged a police complaint, which led to Chemmanur’s arrest on January 8 at his Wayanad resort. The incident has since seen authorities arrest nearly two dozen individuals involved in online abuse directed at the actress.

Later, Chemmanur was released from jail after the High Court granted him bail. Following his release, he publicly apologised, saying that he often says things for marketing purposes and never intended to hurt anyone knowingly.