Despite the region’s ecologically sensitive status, unchecked construction and unauthorised mining continue to flourish in Idukki, exposing deep-rooted lapses in enforcement and accountability.

Rock mining puts homes at risk

Unauthorised rock mining under the guise of the Meenachil Drinking Water Project has endangered at least two houses in Muttom, near the Kudakkalloor St George Chapel along the Vallippara–Pothichottupara road. The area now faces an imminent threat of landslip due to prolonged excavation activity.

Kanjirathingal Varkey points to a crack in his house, caused by rock blasting for mining activities nearby.

One of the affected houses, owned by KV Varkey of Ellumpuram Kanjirathingal House, has developed visible cracks on its walls. Another structure, the uninhabited house of Kalloor Thomas, is reportedly on the verge of collapse. Ironically, construction continues at the site in blatant violation of norms, despite a directive from the Kerala State Human Rights Commission to ensure the protection of human life and property during project execution.

The ongoing construction is part of the ₹1,243-crore Malankara–Meenachil potable water supply project, launched under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The project aims to supply drinking water from the Malankara reservoir to 13 panchayats in Meenachil taluk. A floating pump house will be installed in the reservoir, and a booster station is being built at Vallippara to aid distribution.

Initially, 25 cents of land had been identified and marked for the booster station. However, citing the high cost of land at the original location, authorities shifted the site to a nearby rocky terrain, where excavation has been ongoing for over a year. With the onset of monsoon, natural water runoffs have started forming in the dug-up area, increasing the risk of soil erosion and slips.

Varkey, a heart patient who lives on a 13-cent plot with his wife Jainamma (79), said that when he raised concerns about the structural damage to his house, he was met with threats from those working at the mining site. He attributes the cracks and leaks in his home to the regular blasting activity being carried out nearby.

When contacted, officials from the District Mining and Geology Department confirmed that no official permit had been granted for stone mining at the site. Meanwhile, authorities at the Muttom Panchayat claimed they had not yet received any formal complaints.

Illegal glass bridge construction in eco-sensitive zone

In a blatant violation of environmental norms and government directives, unauthorised construction of a glass bridge is progressing rapidly in Anachal, aiming to tap into the tourist flow en route to Munnar. The work, allegedly led by entities linked to ruling coalition parties, continues despite a stop memo issued by the Revenue Department and without necessary permissions from the local panchayat.

Construction of the glass bridge continues at Anachal, despite a stop memo and lack of approvals.

The site, located in Kunjithanni village, is officially in the name of a local woman, from whom the land has been taken on lease. The construction is taking place in an ecologically fragile zone, where the Disaster Management Act is in force. Citing violations of the Kerala Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2015, the village officer of Kunjithanni issued a stop memo on February 24, ordering an immediate halt to rock blasting and soil excavation.

Despite this, construction resumed in defiance of the directive. Acting on a complaint, Vellathooval police raided the location and seized excavation equipment, including rock-blasting compressors. However, locals allege that the seized machinery was forcibly reclaimed and that the Station House Officer (SHO) of Vellathooval was subsequently transferred under pressure.

Both the Congress and a faction within the CPM allege that the work is being led by a benami of a senior CPM leader and a relative of a CPI leader from the district.

Meanwhile, a response to an RTI application has revealed that no official application was submitted with the Pallivasal Panchayat for constructing a glass bridge in the area. Authorities from both the Revenue and Geology departments have also failed to intervene, despite ongoing rock excavation and material transport from this ecologically sensitive area.