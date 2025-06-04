Kasaragod: The Clubfoot clinic at Kasaragod District Hospital has reopened after a two-year hiatus. Resuming operations on June 3rd, World Clubfoot Day, the clinic will provide treatment for children from newborns to six years old.

Treatment involves applying a plaster cast for six to eight weeks, followed by a special shoe. Early detection and proper treatment can effectively correct clubfoot. Authorities will conduct training programs to ensure the project's success and prevent lifelong disabilities.

Examinations and treatment of Clubfoot, a congenital defect where one or both feet are twisted inward and downward, will be available at Kasaragod General Hospital every Tuesday. Currently, this facility is only available in the government sector within Kasaragod district at the Thrikaripur Taluk Hospital. Established in 2017, the Thrikkaripur facility has successfully treated approximately 100 children, with nearly 200 currently undergoing treatment.

Children diagnosed with clubfoot during newborn screenings under the RBSK (Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram) program in the district and general hospitals will be referred to the Clubfoot Clinic.

World Clubfoot Day commemorates the birthday of renowned Spanish-American orthopaedician Dr Ignacio Ponseti. The district-level event in Kasaragod on Tuesday was inaugurated by MLA N A Nellikkunnu at Kasaragod General Hospital. Kasaragod Municipal Chairperson Abbas Beegum presided over the function. An awareness class and a family gathering were organized under the leadership of Dr J H Manoj, orthopaedician at the district hospital.

Speakers included the chairperson of the health standing committee, Khalid Pachakkad; District RCH officer Dr K K Shanty; National Health Mission district program manager Dr. P V Arun; Dr. J H Manoj; junior consultant in orthopaedics at the general hospital, Dr. Ahammed Zaheer; district education media officer Abdul Latheef Madhathil; HWUC nodal officer Dr. Dhanya Dayanandan; DEIC manager at the district hospital Shibu T Nair; Clubfoot Clinic coordinator Sheeja Wilson; General Hospital superintendent Sreekumar Mukundan; and public health nurse P T Jalaja.

Contact numbers: 8800020418, 9946900792.