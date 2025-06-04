Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for seven districts in Kerala on Wednesday, predicting the possibility of heavy rains. No warning is in place for the rest of the districts. However, the agency has also forecast the possibility of isolated heavy showers in several parts of the state.

A yellow alert has been issued in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha districts. A yellow warning indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm.

Meanwhile, the Alappuzha District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk and Thekkekkara Government LP School in Pallippad village of Karthikappally taluk on Wednesday, due to heavy rain and widespread waterlogging.

Schools functioning as relief camps in the district will also remain closed. However, the holiday does not apply to pre-scheduled examinations.

The weather agency also warned fishermen to avoid venturing into several parts of the central Arabian Sea and off the Kerala coast on June 4. It further warned of the possibility of strong winds, reaching speeds up to 40 kmph, in many parts of the state.

In Thrissur, authorities have issued an alert in anticipation of a possible opening of the Poomala Dam shutters. With water levels rising due to continuous rainfall, District Collector Arjun Pandian urged residents on both sides of the Malavayi stream to remain cautious.