Kottayam: The Gandhinagar Police arrested Ettumanoor native Dhanya Arjun (37) in connection with a honey trap case here on Wednesday. She is accused of allegedly extorting ₹60 lakh and 61 sovereigns of gold from a young man after blackmailing him.

The incident is said to have taken place between March 2022 and December 2024. Dhanya reportedly befriended the victim who had rented a house near hers. She then took nude photographs with the victim and used them to extort money and gold from him.

Dhanya had earlier sought anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court, but the plea was rejected. The court directed her to surrender before the investigating officer. She was arrested accordingly and later granted bail, taking into account her pregnancy, after being produced before the court.

The case was registered on April 3, 2025. Dhanya a native of Ammencheri, Kummannur House in Athirampuzha village, was taken into custody by the Gandhi Nagar police. The other accused are her husband, Arjun Gopi, and Alan Thomas, who are yet to be arrested.