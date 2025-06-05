Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has rescheduled the Eid al-Adha holiday to Saturday, following a Cabinet decision on Thursday. The holiday, initially declared for Friday, was shifted due to the delayed moon sighting. All educational institutions in the state, including professional colleges, will remain closed on Saturday.

However, Friday will be observed as a working day.

The state government had earlier declared a public holiday on June 6 for Eid al-Adha. However, religious scholars later confirmed that Bakrid would be celebrated on June 7, prompting the government to revise the holiday.

In an official order, the government announced that all government offices, public sector undertakings, and educational institutions will remain closed on Saturday, in line with the revised date.